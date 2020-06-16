203 E 37th 2

Amenities
NO FEE TRUE 4BDR 2 BATH DUPLEX, ELEVATOR, LAUNDRY - Property Id: 286168
NO FEE, VERY SPACIOUS TRUE 4 BDR 2 FULL BATHROOM DUPLEX, LOCATED IN THE HEART OF MURRAY HILL- ONE OF THE MOST DESIRED NEIGHBORHOODS IN MANHATTAN.
4 King/Queen size bedrooms with closets in each room.
-High Ceilings.
-Hardwood floors.
-Large Separated kitchen, stainless steel appliances including dish washer.
-Two full marble bathrooms.
-Large living room.
-Abundant coset space throughout apartment.
- Central heating and air conditioning system.
Building Features: Live-In Super, Elevator, Laundry In building.
Video is available.
Located a few minutes walk from 4,5,6,7 subway lines.
Please contact me if you would like to schedule an appointment.
No Dogs Allowed
