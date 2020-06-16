203 E 37th 2

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning elevator

NO FEE, VERY SPACIOUS TRUE 4 BDR 2 FULL BATHROOM DUPLEX, LOCATED IN THE HEART OF MURRAY HILL- ONE OF THE MOST DESIRED NEIGHBORHOODS IN MANHATTAN.

4 King/Queen size bedrooms with closets in each room.

-High Ceilings.

-Hardwood floors.

-Large Separated kitchen, stainless steel appliances including dish washer.

-Two full marble bathrooms.

-Large living room.

-Abundant coset space throughout apartment.

- Central heating and air conditioning system.

Building Features: Live-In Super, Elevator, Laundry In building.

Video is available.

Located a few minutes walk from 4,5,6,7 subway lines.



Please contact me if you would like to schedule an appointment.



No Dogs Allowed



