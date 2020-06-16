All apartments in New York
Find more places like 203 E 37th 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
203 E 37th 2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

203 E 37th 2

203 East 37th Street · (917) 530-8943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Murray Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

203 East 37th Street, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$6,660

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
NO FEE TRUE 4BDR 2 BATH DUPLEX, ELEVATOR, LAUNDRY - Property Id: 286168

NO FEE, VERY SPACIOUS TRUE 4 BDR 2 FULL BATHROOM DUPLEX, LOCATED IN THE HEART OF MURRAY HILL- ONE OF THE MOST DESIRED NEIGHBORHOODS IN MANHATTAN.
4 King/Queen size bedrooms with closets in each room.
-High Ceilings.
-Hardwood floors.
-Large Separated kitchen, stainless steel appliances including dish washer.
-Two full marble bathrooms.
-Large living room.
-Abundant coset space throughout apartment.
- Central heating and air conditioning system.
Building Features: Live-In Super, Elevator, Laundry In building.
Video is available.
Located a few minutes walk from 4,5,6,7 subway lines.

Please contact me if you would like to schedule an appointment.

002070378moss
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286168
Property Id 286168

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5811577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 E 37th 2 have any available units?
203 E 37th 2 has a unit available for $6,660 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 203 E 37th 2 have?
Some of 203 E 37th 2's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 E 37th 2 currently offering any rent specials?
203 E 37th 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 E 37th 2 pet-friendly?
No, 203 E 37th 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 203 E 37th 2 offer parking?
No, 203 E 37th 2 does not offer parking.
Does 203 E 37th 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 E 37th 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 E 37th 2 have a pool?
No, 203 E 37th 2 does not have a pool.
Does 203 E 37th 2 have accessible units?
No, 203 E 37th 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 203 E 37th 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 E 37th 2 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 203 E 37th 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street
New York, NY 10028
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
433 West 21st Street
433 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10011
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
245 East 11th Street
245 East 11th Street
New York, NY 10003
253 West 72nd Street
253 West 72nd Street
New York, NY 10023
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity