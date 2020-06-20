201 E 82ND ST.

Amenities

TRUE 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment perfect for shares!! This apartment has a private outdoor space. It is brand new and is only 1 flight up in a fantastic walk up building.The apartment includes 2 large bedrooms which fit queen sized beds, built in closet spaces, marble kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans in every room, a PRIVATE OUTDOOR DECK, street facing living room with large windows and tons of natural light, and a gorgeous modern bathroom.The building is located just 3 blocks from the express trains, and 4 blocks from Central Park in an outstanding neighborhood. 1-year lease.