201 E 82ND ST.
201 E 82ND ST.

201 E 82nd St · (646) 624-9373
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
201 E 82nd St, New York, NY 10028
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
TRUE 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment perfect for shares!! This apartment has a private outdoor space. It is brand new and is only 1 flight up in a fantastic walk up building.The apartment includes 2 large bedrooms which fit queen sized beds, built in closet spaces, marble kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans in every room, a PRIVATE OUTDOOR DECK, street facing living room with large windows and tons of natural light, and a gorgeous modern bathroom.The building is located just 3 blocks from the express trains, and 4 blocks from Central Park in an outstanding neighborhood. 1-year lease.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 201 E 82ND ST. have any available units?
201 E 82ND ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 E 82ND ST. have?
Some of 201 E 82ND ST.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 E 82ND ST. currently offering any rent specials?
201 E 82ND ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 E 82ND ST. pet-friendly?
No, 201 E 82ND ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 201 E 82ND ST. offer parking?
No, 201 E 82ND ST. does not offer parking.
Does 201 E 82ND ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 E 82ND ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 E 82ND ST. have a pool?
No, 201 E 82ND ST. does not have a pool.
Does 201 E 82ND ST. have accessible units?
No, 201 E 82ND ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 201 E 82ND ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 E 82ND ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
