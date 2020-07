Amenities

granite counters dishwasher stainless steel some paid utils microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Two bedroom in West Village - Property Id: 305628



This two bedroom features wooden cabinets with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The unit is accented with crown molding both on the ceiling and floor.



Location. Location . Location. This unit is situated in the West Village which is known for its trendy restaurants and fashion. In addition this unit is just minutes away from Meat Packing District

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/201-205-west-11th-st-new-york-ny-unit-4a/305628

Property Id 305628



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5944704)