Amenities

granite counters dishwasher new construction stainless steel elevator microwave

Newly constructed 6 story boutique elevator building, with laundry in the building and a full-time resident super.



Be the first to rent this bright and spacious 2 Bed, 2 Bath unit with open northeastern exposures, large windows, granite bathrooms, and a beautiful open kitchen with marble countertops and Stainless-steel appliances including Microwave, dishwasher and video intercom security.



2006 Lexington Avenue is located in a vibrant cultural neighborhood and convenient to both shopping, Marcus Garvey Park, iconic restaurants and amazingly convenient for commutes with the 4/5/6 trains just a few minutes from home!