2006 Lexington Avenue
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:28 AM

2006 Lexington Avenue

2006 Lexington Ave · (917) 794-6544
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2006 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10035
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-B · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
new construction
Newly constructed 6 story boutique elevator building, with laundry in the building and a full-time resident super.

Be the first to rent this bright and spacious 2 Bed, 2 Bath unit with open northeastern exposures, large windows, granite bathrooms, and a beautiful open kitchen with marble countertops and Stainless-steel appliances including Microwave, dishwasher and video intercom security.

2006 Lexington Avenue is located in a vibrant cultural neighborhood and convenient to both shopping, Marcus Garvey Park, iconic restaurants and amazingly convenient for commutes with the 4/5/6 trains just a few minutes from home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2006 Lexington Avenue have any available units?
2006 Lexington Avenue has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 2006 Lexington Avenue have?
Some of 2006 Lexington Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2006 Lexington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2006 Lexington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2006 Lexington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2006 Lexington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 2006 Lexington Avenue offer parking?
No, 2006 Lexington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2006 Lexington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2006 Lexington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2006 Lexington Avenue have a pool?
No, 2006 Lexington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2006 Lexington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2006 Lexington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2006 Lexington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2006 Lexington Avenue has units with dishwashers.
