2004 Madison Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill internet access

Huge 1,200sqft 3 Bedroom and 2 Bath Mega Duplex!



*Virtual Tour Available Upon Request*



Includes laundry in building and backyard space!



Overlooking Madison Avenue in Harlem!



Available August 1. (Apartment will be re-painted with minor repairs once vacant).



Four units in building total!



This duplex has 2 private entrances (upstairs to bedrooms) and downstairs(living room and kitchen), 1200+sf, great eat-in kitchen with an island in a beautifully restored, elegant building overlooking Madison Avenue. Quiet, safe, and friendly neighborhood. Hardwood floors throughout. Main floor AC!!!



Downstairs: Kitchen and dining room in rear. Kitchen has a built in microwave, D/W, 3 windows, and a peninsula to the D/R for serving. Kitchen/DR has ample eating area for family and entertaining. Full Bath, Built in AC to cool the whole floor. Ceiling fan. Up front is a huge bright bay window overlooking Madison Avenue surrounding a spacious living room with very high ceilings. There is a comfortable spiral staircase to the upstairs 3 bedrooms and bath.



Upstairs: 3 separate bedrooms, all with closets. Master BR in the rear with 5 foot mirrored bypass closet. Another full bath.



Laundry in building, and backyard access for storage or a BBQ. Building is wired for high speed internet and phone.



Lots of restaurants and shopping with new trendy places opening all the time. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 train, and Metro North all a couple of blocks in any direction.