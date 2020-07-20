All apartments in New York
2004 Madison Avenue

2004 Madison Avenue · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2004 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10035
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,975

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
internet access
Huge 1,200sqft 3 Bedroom and 2 Bath Mega Duplex!

*Virtual Tour Available Upon Request*

Includes laundry in building and backyard space!

Overlooking Madison Avenue in Harlem!

Available August 1. (Apartment will be re-painted with minor repairs once vacant).

Four units in building total!

This duplex has 2 private entrances (upstairs to bedrooms) and downstairs(living room and kitchen), 1200+sf, great eat-in kitchen with an island in a beautifully restored, elegant building overlooking Madison Avenue. Quiet, safe, and friendly neighborhood. Hardwood floors throughout. Main floor AC!!!

Downstairs: Kitchen and dining room in rear. Kitchen has a built in microwave, D/W, 3 windows, and a peninsula to the D/R for serving. Kitchen/DR has ample eating area for family and entertaining. Full Bath, Built in AC to cool the whole floor. Ceiling fan. Up front is a huge bright bay window overlooking Madison Avenue surrounding a spacious living room with very high ceilings. There is a comfortable spiral staircase to the upstairs 3 bedrooms and bath.

Upstairs: 3 separate bedrooms, all with closets. Master BR in the rear with 5 foot mirrored bypass closet. Another full bath.

Laundry in building, and backyard access for storage or a BBQ. Building is wired for high speed internet and phone.

Lots of restaurants and shopping with new trendy places opening all the time. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 train, and Metro North all a couple of blocks in any direction.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2004 Madison Avenue have any available units?
2004 Madison Avenue has a unit available for $2,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 2004 Madison Avenue have?
Some of 2004 Madison Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2004 Madison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2004 Madison Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2004 Madison Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2004 Madison Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 2004 Madison Avenue offer parking?
No, 2004 Madison Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2004 Madison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2004 Madison Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2004 Madison Avenue have a pool?
No, 2004 Madison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2004 Madison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2004 Madison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2004 Madison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2004 Madison Avenue has units with dishwashers.
