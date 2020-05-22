All apartments in New York
200 West 16th Street

Location

200 West 16th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
elevator
doorman
NEW to MARKET!NEW to MARKET! Huge recently renovated 2 room studio unit in a well maintained 24hr doorman building with charming pre-war details on a quiet leafy tree lined block West 16th Street off 7th Ave. This is a very SPECIAL HIGH floor unit with over sized windows keeping the space ultra bright and offering amazing open city views. It can easily accommodate large furniture such as a king or a queen size bed, an L shaped sofa, a TV set and a dining table.Huge walk in closets. One is a giant closet approx 4 x 5 feet. Another huge coat closet in the foyer and a dressing room by the bathroom. The windowed kitchen has all full size appliances The bathroom is very large with all original white tiles.Beautiful wood floor, Loft-like high beamed ceilings, Super bright, Large laundry on premises, 24hr doorman, Live-in super and a good maintenance team. The photos are belong to another similar studio unit in the same building. Please email contact now for more info and immediate showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 West 16th Street have any available units?
200 West 16th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 West 16th Street have?
Some of 200 West 16th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 West 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
200 West 16th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 West 16th Street pet-friendly?
No, 200 West 16th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 200 West 16th Street offer parking?
No, 200 West 16th Street does not offer parking.
Does 200 West 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 West 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 West 16th Street have a pool?
No, 200 West 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 200 West 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 200 West 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 200 West 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 West 16th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
