200 West 16th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets elevator doorman

NEW to MARKET!NEW to MARKET! Huge recently renovated 2 room studio unit in a well maintained 24hr doorman building with charming pre-war details on a quiet leafy tree lined block West 16th Street off 7th Ave. This is a very SPECIAL HIGH floor unit with over sized windows keeping the space ultra bright and offering amazing open city views. It can easily accommodate large furniture such as a king or a queen size bed, an L shaped sofa, a TV set and a dining table.Huge walk in closets. One is a giant closet approx 4 x 5 feet. Another huge coat closet in the foyer and a dressing room by the bathroom. The windowed kitchen has all full size appliances The bathroom is very large with all original white tiles.Beautiful wood floor, Loft-like high beamed ceilings, Super bright, Large laundry on premises, 24hr doorman, Live-in super and a good maintenance team. The photos are belong to another similar studio unit in the same building. Please email contact now for more info and immediate showings.