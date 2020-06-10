All apartments in New York
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:51 AM

200 West 10th Street

200 West 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

200 West 10th Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A quintessential West Village rambling apartment located on West 10th Street, off Bleecker Street is now available. If you want to live in a unique apartment, that is not a white box, this is it! There are two bedrooms, a living room with wood burning fireplace, windowed kitchen, dining room/study with a skylight, an internal office/walk-in closet with another skylight and one full windowed bath. That's a lot of rooms! Plus excellent closets. This 3rd floor apartment, the top floor, is located in an extra deep/long owner occupied townhouse. It is a walk up, no elevator.

This is a non-smoking building, and pets are on a case by case basis. Available pending a stream line friendly application process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 West 10th Street have any available units?
200 West 10th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 200 West 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
200 West 10th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 West 10th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 West 10th Street is pet friendly.
Does 200 West 10th Street offer parking?
No, 200 West 10th Street does not offer parking.
Does 200 West 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 West 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 West 10th Street have a pool?
No, 200 West 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 200 West 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 200 West 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 200 West 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 West 10th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 West 10th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 West 10th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
