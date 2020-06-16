200 West 109th Street

Amenities
Fabulous Deal in Morningside Heights! GORGEOUS 2 BEDROOM WITH WASHER & DRYER, 4 BLOCKS SOUTH OF COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY.- Fully renovated 2-bedroom with open kitchen including brand new appliances- Hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, large windows- Good closet space and bike storage in basement- Well-maintained elevator building- Part-time doorman & live-in super- Excellent location on 109th Street between Broadway and Amsterdam- One block to the 110th street Cathedral Parkway subway and bus stops- One block to super markets, restaurants, local dry cleaner, pharmacies,and post office- Two blocks to Riverside Park, two blocks to Morningside Park, three blocks to Central Park