All apartments in New York
Find more places like 200 West 109th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
200 West 109th Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:27 PM

200 West 109th Street

200 West 109th Street · (212) 957-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

200 West 109th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit C-8 · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
elevator
doorman
bike storage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
bike storage
Fabulous Deal in Morningside Heights! GORGEOUS 2 BEDROOM WITH WASHER & DRYER, 4 BLOCKS SOUTH OF COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY.- Fully renovated 2-bedroom with open kitchen including brand new appliances- Hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, large windows- Good closet space and bike storage in basement- Well-maintained elevator building- Part-time doorman & live-in super- Excellent location on 109th Street between Broadway and Amsterdam- One block to the 110th street Cathedral Parkway subway and bus stops- One block to super markets, restaurants, local dry cleaner, pharmacies,and post office- Two blocks to Riverside Park, two blocks to Morningside Park, three blocks to Central Park

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 West 109th Street have any available units?
200 West 109th Street has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 West 109th Street have?
Some of 200 West 109th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 West 109th Street currently offering any rent specials?
200 West 109th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 West 109th Street pet-friendly?
No, 200 West 109th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 200 West 109th Street offer parking?
No, 200 West 109th Street does not offer parking.
Does 200 West 109th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 West 109th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 West 109th Street have a pool?
No, 200 West 109th Street does not have a pool.
Does 200 West 109th Street have accessible units?
No, 200 West 109th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 200 West 109th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 West 109th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 200 West 109th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St
New York, NY 10024
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St
New York, NY 10019
245 East 11th Street
245 East 11th Street
New York, NY 10003
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity