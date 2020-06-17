All apartments in New York
200 East 3th Street
200 East 3th Street

200 E 3rd St · (646) 548-3180
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
200 E 3rd St, New York, NY 10009
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
clubhouse
media room
refrigerator
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
clubhouse
media room
TRUE 3 BED (never been converted)
2ND FLOOR
STAINLESS STEEL FRIDGE
NEWLY RENOVATED APT
LOTS OF SPACE Hello all, I have an awesome TRUE 3 bedroom apt on east 3rd street between A and B, 2 ½ avenues & 2 blocks from the 24 subway exit at 1st street & Houston F line. The apt is awesome because its all about SPACE. Big living room that fits 2 couches, table etc, Big bedrooms that all fit queens, dressers( have closet & window), even long hallways connecting the rooms, large walk in kitchen, Large bathroom, Its a TRUE 3 Bed. Skylight w new screen in one of the bedrooms, it's on the street not the avenue so less noise. It overlooks both a big green backyard area with tons of trees. The area is awesome- easy walking distance to everywhere in the Lower East Side, East Village, Soho, Nolita, Little Italy, Alphabet city etc. Tons of cool bars, pubs, shops etc. Sunshine Movie theater is a block away. Whole foods super market is 6 minutes away. The F, V train is right around the corner and 6,N,R,J,M,Z are all walking distance. Besides the astronomical amount of cool bars and restaurants several of the popular restaurants and bars in the neighborhood. Little Frankies, Katz deli, Clinton Bakery,s, Poco, Two Boots Pizza, Supper, Ella, Mercury Lounge, etc. Feel free to schedule a showing today! All the best, Katya

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 200 East 3th Street have any available units?
200 East 3th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 East 3th Street have?
Some of 200 East 3th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 East 3th Street currently offering any rent specials?
200 East 3th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 East 3th Street pet-friendly?
No, 200 East 3th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 200 East 3th Street offer parking?
No, 200 East 3th Street does not offer parking.
Does 200 East 3th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 East 3th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 East 3th Street have a pool?
No, 200 East 3th Street does not have a pool.
Does 200 East 3th Street have accessible units?
No, 200 East 3th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 200 East 3th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 East 3th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
