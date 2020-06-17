200 East 3th Street

Amenities

LOTS OF SPACE Hello all, I have an awesome TRUE 3 bedroom apt on east 3rd street between A and B, 2 ½ avenues & 2 blocks from the 24 subway exit at 1st street & Houston F line. The apt is awesome because its all about SPACE. Big living room that fits 2 couches, table etc, Big bedrooms that all fit queens, dressers( have closet & window), even long hallways connecting the rooms, large walk in kitchen, Large bathroom, Its a TRUE 3 Bed. Skylight w new screen in one of the bedrooms, it's on the street not the avenue so less noise. It overlooks both a big green backyard area with tons of trees. The area is awesome- easy walking distance to everywhere in the Lower East Side, East Village, Soho, Nolita, Little Italy, Alphabet city etc. Tons of cool bars, pubs, shops etc. Sunshine Movie theater is a block away. Whole foods super market is 6 minutes away. The F, V train is right around the corner and 6,N,R,J,M,Z are all walking distance. Besides the astronomical amount of cool bars and restaurants several of the popular restaurants and bars in the neighborhood. Little Frankies, Katz deli, Clinton Bakery,s, Poco, Two Boots Pizza, Supper, Ella, Mercury Lounge, etc. Feel free to schedule a showing today! All the best, Katya