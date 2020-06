200 E 30th St 22

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry

NO FEE TRUE 3BR 2BATH, NEWLY RENOVATED, ELEVATOR - Property Id: 279439



NO FEE and $200 MOVE-IN CREDIT!!

TRUE 3 BEDROOMS 2BATH APARTMENT IN A WELL MAINTAINED ELEVATOR BUILDING IN THE HEART OF MURRAY HILL!!

ALL OF THE BEDROOMS HAVE A WINDOW, CLOSET AND CAN FIT A QUEEN SIZE BED.

LARGE KITCHEN, FULL APPLIANCES AND WINDOWED BATHROOM.

HARDWOOD FLOORS.



ELEVATOR BUILDING WITH A LIVE IN SUPER AND A LAUNDRY ROOM.

PRIME LOCATION IN THE HEART OF MURRAY HILL, SHORT WALKING DISTANCE TO THE 6 TRAIN, SECONDS AWAY FROM TRADER JOE'S AND 3RD AVE. BARS AND RESTAURANTS.

VIDEO TOUR IS AVAILABLE.



PETS ALLOWED

WE ARE SHOWING IT 7 DAYS A WEEK, PLEASE CONTACT ME IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO SCHEDULE.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279439

