200 E 27th St 18B

NO FEE GUT RENOVATED TRUE 3BDR 2BATH, DOORMAN, GYM - Property Id: 276258



NO FEE!!

GUT RENOVATED, SPACIOUS TRUE 3 BEDROOMS 2BATH APARTMENT+LARGE BALCONY IN A FULL SERVICE DOORMAN BUILDING IN THE HEART OF KIPS BAY/MURRAY HILL.

BRIGHT APARTMENT, VERY SPACIOUS BEDROOMS AND LIVING ROOM.

UPDATED KITCHEN, GRANITE COUNTER TOP AND FULL APPLIANCES INCLUDING A DISHWASHER!

MARBLE BATHROOM.

HARDWOOD FLOORS AND GREAT CLOSETS SPACE



FULL SERVICE DOORMAN BUILDING, STEPS AWAY FROM THE SUBWAY, FLATIRON, MADISON SQUARE PARK.

ELEVATOR, LAUNDRY ROOM, LIVE IN SUPER, PACKAGE ROOM, FITNESS CENTER, LARGE FURNISHED OUTDOOR AREA WITH BARBEQUE EQUIPMENT.

PETS ARE WELCOME.

PLEASE CONTACT ME TO SET UP A VIEWING

