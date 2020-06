Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym

Well maintained elevator building with live in Super. Spacious one bedroom, separate kitchen with black appliances.Beautiful hardwood floors throughout and plenty of natural sunlight. Nestled between the A and #1 subway lines. Close to lots of restaurants, a park, 24 hrs supermarket. banks, Planet Fitness, Starbucks, and a variety of specialty shops for your convenience. Norris8617