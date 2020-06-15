2 Bethune Street

Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

One Month Free on a 13 Month Lease.

$ 2,677 is the net effective rent . Second month free . Monthly rent $2,900



Move in Ready-Sparkling Clean-Shown by appointment only! Call, text or e-mail Reva@compass.com, 646-942-0416.



Welcome Home! Bright and Airy first floor walk-up in the heart of West Village. Large East facing windows bring tremendous natural light into this well appointed, studio apartment. Chef's kitchen, Hardwood floors, with classic exposed brick make this apartment a perfect home. Huge closet in the bedroom is a great bonus! 2 Bethune is across the street from from Abingdon Square Park and all the shops on Bleeker Street. Close to transportation and all the amenities the West Village has to offer. Call today to view this rare gem!