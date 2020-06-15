All apartments in New York
Find more places like 2 Bethune Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
2 Bethune Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 2:50 PM

2 Bethune Street

2 Bethune St · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
West Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2 Bethune St, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 1-A · Avail. now

$2,677

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
One Month Free on a 13 Month Lease.
$ 2,677 is the net effective rent . Second month free . Monthly rent $2,900

Move in Ready-Sparkling Clean-Shown by appointment only! Call, text or e-mail Reva@compass.com, 646-942-0416.

Welcome Home! Bright and Airy first floor walk-up in the heart of West Village. Large East facing windows bring tremendous natural light into this well appointed, studio apartment. Chef's kitchen, Hardwood floors, with classic exposed brick make this apartment a perfect home. Huge closet in the bedroom is a great bonus! 2 Bethune is across the street from from Abingdon Square Park and all the shops on Bleeker Street. Close to transportation and all the amenities the West Village has to offer. Call today to view this rare gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Bethune Street have any available units?
2 Bethune Street has a unit available for $2,677 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 2 Bethune Street currently offering any rent specials?
2 Bethune Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Bethune Street pet-friendly?
No, 2 Bethune Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 2 Bethune Street offer parking?
No, 2 Bethune Street does not offer parking.
Does 2 Bethune Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Bethune Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Bethune Street have a pool?
No, 2 Bethune Street does not have a pool.
Does 2 Bethune Street have accessible units?
No, 2 Bethune Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Bethune Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Bethune Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Bethune Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Bethune Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2 Bethune Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eugene
435 West 31st Street
New York, NY 10001
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
222 W80
222 W 80th St
New York, NY 10024
245 East 11th Street
245 East 11th Street
New York, NY 10003
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity