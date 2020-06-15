Amenities

Enter your new stylish and modern townhome residence at 1992 Madison Avenue.



Completely renovated, Unit 1 is a garden triplex, complete with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths.

The ground floor has an open concept kitchen with a large island all new stainless steel appliances and living/ dining space fit for a king plus guest washroom and coat closet.

The upper level features 3 bedrooms each with an en-suite bath and abundant closet space.

The lower lever multi purpose arara perfect for entertaining or spending a quiet evening.



Conveniently situated a short walking distance away from supermarkets, shopping, and recreation. Enjoy a sunny day on the Hudson at Harlem River Park or take in the cultural history at the National Jazz Museum. Red Rooster is around the corner! Accessible transportation to Manhattan through Metro North or 2,3 and 4,5,6 lines.