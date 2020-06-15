All apartments in New York
1992 Madison Avenue
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:01 AM

1992 Madison Avenue

1992 Madison Avenue · (212) 994-3242
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1992 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10035
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$6,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enter your new stylish and modern townhome residence at 1992 Madison Avenue.

Completely renovated, Unit 1 is a garden triplex, complete with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths.
The ground floor has an open concept kitchen with a large island all new stainless steel appliances and living/ dining space fit for a king plus guest washroom and coat closet.
The upper level features 3 bedrooms each with an en-suite bath and abundant closet space.
The lower lever multi purpose arara perfect for entertaining or spending a quiet evening.

Conveniently situated a short walking distance away from supermarkets, shopping, and recreation. Enjoy a sunny day on the Hudson at Harlem River Park or take in the cultural history at the National Jazz Museum. Red Rooster is around the corner! Accessible transportation to Manhattan through Metro North or 2,3 and 4,5,6 lines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1992 Madison Avenue have any available units?
1992 Madison Avenue has a unit available for $6,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 1992 Madison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1992 Madison Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1992 Madison Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1992 Madison Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1992 Madison Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1992 Madison Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1992 Madison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1992 Madison Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1992 Madison Avenue have a pool?
No, 1992 Madison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1992 Madison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1992 Madison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1992 Madison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1992 Madison Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1992 Madison Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1992 Madison Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
