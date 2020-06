Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities

Very modern, bright, and spacious apartment, for a share or a family. Stainless appliances, marble kitchen and bathroom. Enjoy wooden floors, and amazing views. Live walking distances away from major key locations for public transportation, marketplaces, schools, and even food/hospitality/nightlife. For further questions or needs, do not hesitate to contact. Braien O. LSR lsr257457