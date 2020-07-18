All apartments in New York
198 East 82nd Street
198 East 82nd Street

198 Gracie Terrace · (212) 727-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

198 Gracie Terrace, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
valet service
Spectacular Studio / 1 Bath (NO FEE) apartment for Rent in Yorkville. Amenities in this Recently Renovated apartment include: Laundry, Dishwasher, Live In Super, Roof Deck, Hardwood Flooring, High Ceilings, Microwave and Stainless Steel Appliances. Other building amenities include: Storage, Valet, Children Playroom, Common Outdoor Space, Concierge/Doorman, Elevator and Health Club. This building is in walking distance to the 4, 5, 6 &amp; Q trains. Don't hesitate to call, text or email today to see this excellent Yorkville apartment before your competitors do!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 198 East 82nd Street have any available units?
198 East 82nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 198 East 82nd Street have?
Some of 198 East 82nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 198 East 82nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
198 East 82nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 198 East 82nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 198 East 82nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 198 East 82nd Street offer parking?
No, 198 East 82nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 198 East 82nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 198 East 82nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 198 East 82nd Street have a pool?
No, 198 East 82nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 198 East 82nd Street have accessible units?
No, 198 East 82nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 198 East 82nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 198 East 82nd Street has units with dishwashers.
