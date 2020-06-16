1956 First Avenue

Amenities

Limited Time Offer: No Broker Fee and 1 Month Free3 BR / 1.5 BathLive Riverside at River Crossing. Be the first to live in this newly renovated Three Bedroom One and 1/2 Bathroom apartment situated perfectly between the 96th Street Q train and the 103rd Street 6 Train in East Harlem and nestled along the Manhattan Waterfront.Renovations on this stylish new residence were just completed and waiting just for you. Nestled along the Harlem and East Rivers, this stunning home features comfortable living spaces and ample and similarly sized bedrooms, stunning natural sunlight, abundant closet / storage space and the meticulously crafted Instagram worthy designer details you have always desired. Highlights Include: - Elevator Building- Beautiful New Flooring Throughout- Select Residences with Separate Dining Nooks - Large Bedroom Closets- Select Residences with stunning views of the Harlem, East Rivers and the propertys lush inner courtyard or the Manhattan streetscape- Select Residences offer Private Outdoor SpaceKitchens Feature: - Custom Kitchen Cabinets- Stainless Steel Dishwashers, Refrigerators and Stoves- Stone Tile Floors- Stone Countertops w/ with White Subway Tile Backsplash Bathrooms Feature: - Custom Mirrored Medicine Chests - Custom Bathroom Vanities with Stone Countertops and Ample Storage- Gorgeous Subway Tile White Bathrooms - Deep Soaking Bathtubs Nestled along the East River and located just minutes to the 96th Street Q train and the 6 Train at 103rd Street, River Crossing is perfectly situated for easy access to the Upper East Sides award winning nightlife, dining and shopping as well as close proximity to the East River Waterfront and Central Park while Lower Manhattan is just a short stones throw away.Please Note: Heat, Hot Water & Gas is Included. Gross Monthly Rent is $3725 Net Effective Rent Advertised.