1952 First Avenue
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:07 PM

1952 First Avenue

1952 1st Avenue · (917) 972-3788
Location

1952 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10029
East Harlem

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-D · Avail. now

$3,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
courtyard
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
Limited Time Offer: No Broker Fee and 1 Month Free2 BR / 1 BathLive Riverside at River Crossing. Be the first to live in this newly renovated Two Bedroom One Bathroom apartment situated perfectly between the 96th Street Q train and the 103rd Street 6 Train in East Harlem and nestled along the Manhattan Waterfront.Renovations on this stylish new residence were just completed and waiting just for you. Nestled along the Harlem and East Rivers, this stunning home features comfortable living spaces and ample and similarly sized bedrooms, stunning natural sunlight, abundant closet / storage space and the meticulously crafted Instagram worthy designer details you have always desired. Highlights Include: - Elevator Building- Beautiful New Flooring Throughout- Select Residences with Separate Dining Nooks - Large Bedroom Closets- Select Residences with stunning views of the Harlem, East Rivers and the propertys lush inner courtyard or the Manhattan streetscape- Select Residences offer Private Outdoor SpaceKitchens Feature: - Custom Kitchen Cabinets- Stainless Steel Dishwashers, Refrigerators and Stoves- Stone Tile Floors- Stone Countertops w/ with White Subway Tile Backsplash Bathrooms Feature: - Custom Mirrored Medicine Chests - Custom Bathroom Vanities with Stone Countertops and Ample Storage- Gorgeous Subway Tile White Bathrooms - Deep Soaking Bathtubs Nestled along the East River and located just minutes to the 96th Street Q train and the 6 Train at 103rd Street, River Crossing is perfectly situated for easy access to the Upper East Sides award winning nightlife, dining and shopping as well as close proximity to the East River Waterfront and Central Park while Lower Manhattan is just a short stones throw away.Please Note: Heat, Hot Water & Gas is Included. Gross Monthly Rent is $3300 Net Effective Rent Advertised.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

