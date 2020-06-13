Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities doorman parking garage

Short term flexible 1-6 months -The spacious, fully furnished unit with 12-foot high ceilings is highlighted by its tremendous living room completely engulfed in natural light flowing in from 16 triple-paned windows. The bright island kitchen contains top-of-the-line, stainless steel appliances and extra-long, marble-finished counter space.



Enjoy a post-dinner glass of wine with some company next to the fireplace in the den, or relax with a good book in the library featuring tastefully crafted, floor-to-ceiling bookcases that are accompanied by a sizeable flat-screen TV. Down the hall from the library, past four tall closets, is the master bedroom suite, flanked by its own walk-in closet and a stunning black marble master bathroom with a duel sink, twin baroque mirrors, a walk-in shower, and black-and-white patterned floor tiles. Two more bedrooms with dual-access bathroom lie in the west wing of this 3,201-square-foot apartment.



The 195 Hudson Street Condominium features a full-time doorman, fully furnished and landscaped common roof deck and parking garage. The building, designed by Lockwood, Green & Co., was constructed in 1924 and housed the headquarters of the United States Rubber Company.