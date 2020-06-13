All apartments in New York
Find more places like 195 Hudson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
195 Hudson Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 2:51 PM

195 Hudson Street

195 Hudson Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Tribeca
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

195 Hudson Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5-A · Avail. now

$29,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
doorman
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
garage
Short term flexible 1-6 months -The spacious, fully furnished unit with 12-foot high ceilings is highlighted by its tremendous living room completely engulfed in natural light flowing in from 16 triple-paned windows. The bright island kitchen contains top-of-the-line, stainless steel appliances and extra-long, marble-finished counter space.

Enjoy a post-dinner glass of wine with some company next to the fireplace in the den, or relax with a good book in the library featuring tastefully crafted, floor-to-ceiling bookcases that are accompanied by a sizeable flat-screen TV. Down the hall from the library, past four tall closets, is the master bedroom suite, flanked by its own walk-in closet and a stunning black marble master bathroom with a duel sink, twin baroque mirrors, a walk-in shower, and black-and-white patterned floor tiles. Two more bedrooms with dual-access bathroom lie in the west wing of this 3,201-square-foot apartment.

The 195 Hudson Street Condominium features a full-time doorman, fully furnished and landscaped common roof deck and parking garage. The building, designed by Lockwood, Green & Co., was constructed in 1924 and housed the headquarters of the United States Rubber Company.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 195 Hudson Street have any available units?
195 Hudson Street has a unit available for $29,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 195 Hudson Street have?
Some of 195 Hudson Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 195 Hudson Street currently offering any rent specials?
195 Hudson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 195 Hudson Street pet-friendly?
No, 195 Hudson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 195 Hudson Street offer parking?
Yes, 195 Hudson Street does offer parking.
Does 195 Hudson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 195 Hudson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 195 Hudson Street have a pool?
No, 195 Hudson Street does not have a pool.
Does 195 Hudson Street have accessible units?
No, 195 Hudson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 195 Hudson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 195 Hudson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 195 Hudson Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street
New York, NY 10028
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity