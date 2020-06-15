193 Bleecker Street

Amenities
SPONSOR APARTMENT - Standard Approval, no board approval required
BUILDING FEATURES
Prewar historic six-story co-op building
Six story walk up with original ornate facade
On-site laundry facilities and voice intercom
THE APARTMENT
Charming , one bedroom apartment located on the second floor
Tiled windowed bathroom with stall shower
High ceilings and vintage hardwood flooring throughout
Large closets
THE NEIGHBORHOOD
Located in a quintessential Greenwich Village location
Very popular area
Convenient to the subway and all major transportation
Fabulous restaurants, shopping and cafes available in the area
POLICIES
Guarantors welcome
No pets
