Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:33 PM

193 Bleecker Street

193 Bleecker St · (917) 526-0288
Location

193 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
SPONSOR APARTMENT - Standard Approval, no board approval required

BUILDING FEATURES
Prewar historic six-story co-op building
Six story walk up with original ornate facade
On-site laundry facilities and voice intercom
THE APARTMENT
Charming , one bedroom apartment located on the second floor
Tiled windowed bathroom with stall shower
High ceilings and vintage hardwood flooring throughout
Large closets
THE NEIGHBORHOOD
Located in a quintessential Greenwich Village location
Very popular area
Convenient to the subway and all major transportation
Fabulous restaurants, shopping and cafes available in the area
POLICIES
Guarantors welcome
No pets
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

