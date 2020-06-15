193 Bleecker Street

Amenities

SPONSOR APARTMENT - Standard Approval, no board approval required



BUILDING FEATURES

Prewar historic six-story co-op building

Six story walk up with original ornate facade

On-site laundry facilities and voice intercom

THE APARTMENT

Charming , one bedroom apartment located on the second floor

Tiled windowed bathroom with stall shower

High ceilings and vintage hardwood flooring throughout

Large closets

THE NEIGHBORHOOD

Located in a quintessential Greenwich Village location

Very popular area

Convenient to the subway and all major transportation

Fabulous restaurants, shopping and cafes available in the area

POLICIES

Guarantors welcome

No pets

