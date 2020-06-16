All apartments in New York
1912 3rd Ave

1912 3rd Avenue · (917) 620-6265
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1912 3rd Avenue, New York, NY 10029
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 4D · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
coffee bar
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
TOP FLOOR_ RENVATED SPACIOUS AND BRIGHT STUDIO IN EAST HARLEM! No PETS ALLOWED!

Pictures of same line-- Lay out is the same.
JULY 1 MOVE DATE

The Apartment Features:
- Approximately 500 Sq feet of open Space.
- Separate kitchen with Black Appliance NOT S/S.
- Full Size Stove.
- Microwave.
- Chestnut cabinets.
- Granite Counter tops.
- Oak wood floors.
- Double door closets.
- Renovated Bathroom- with light beige tiles, deep soaking tub, Rainfall shower head.
- Ceiling fan.
- Heat & hot water included.

The Building:
- Walk up
- Near the 6 train at 103rd St
- Super on site
- Several Super markets in the area.
- Coffee shops, Restaurants, and near Central Park.
- Several hospitals-- Mt. Sinai, Metropolitan Hospitals
- Several Citi-bike stations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1912 3rd Ave have any available units?
1912 3rd Ave has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1912 3rd Ave have?
Some of 1912 3rd Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1912 3rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1912 3rd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1912 3rd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1912 3rd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1912 3rd Ave offer parking?
No, 1912 3rd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1912 3rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1912 3rd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1912 3rd Ave have a pool?
No, 1912 3rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1912 3rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 1912 3rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1912 3rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1912 3rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
