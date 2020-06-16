1912 3rd Ave

Amenities
TOP FLOOR_ RENVATED SPACIOUS AND BRIGHT STUDIO IN EAST HARLEM! No PETS ALLOWED!
Pictures of same line-- Lay out is the same.
JULY 1 MOVE DATE
The Apartment Features:
- Approximately 500 Sq feet of open Space.
- Separate kitchen with Black Appliance NOT S/S.
- Full Size Stove.
- Microwave.
- Chestnut cabinets.
- Granite Counter tops.
- Oak wood floors.
- Double door closets.
- Renovated Bathroom- with light beige tiles, deep soaking tub, Rainfall shower head.
- Ceiling fan.
- Heat & hot water included.
The Building:
- Walk up
- Near the 6 train at 103rd St
- Super on site
- Several Super markets in the area.
- Coffee shops, Restaurants, and near Central Park.
- Several hospitals-- Mt. Sinai, Metropolitan Hospitals
- Several Citi-bike stations.