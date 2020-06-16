1912 3rd Ave

Amenities

TOP FLOOR_ RENVATED SPACIOUS AND BRIGHT STUDIO IN EAST HARLEM! No PETS ALLOWED!



Pictures of same line-- Lay out is the same.

JULY 1 MOVE DATE



The Apartment Features:

- Approximately 500 Sq feet of open Space.

- Separate kitchen with Black Appliance NOT S/S.

- Full Size Stove.

- Microwave.

- Chestnut cabinets.

- Granite Counter tops.

- Oak wood floors.

- Double door closets.

- Renovated Bathroom- with light beige tiles, deep soaking tub, Rainfall shower head.

- Ceiling fan.

- Heat & hot water included.



The Building:

- Walk up

- Near the 6 train at 103rd St

- Super on site

- Several Super markets in the area.

- Coffee shops, Restaurants, and near Central Park.

- Several hospitals-- Mt. Sinai, Metropolitan Hospitals

- Several Citi-bike stations.