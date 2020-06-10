All apartments in New York
19 Sylvan Terrace
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:42 AM

19 Sylvan Terrace

19 Sylvan Terrace · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19 Sylvan Terrace, New York, NY 10032
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Garden apartment in a historic 1882 townhouse features a lovely, private patio that looks out onto the Jumel Mansion?Manhattans oldest house. Steps from the subway, a supermarket and a public library, our exquisite 500 square-foot apartment has a private entrance, fully-equipped kitchen and large, modern bathroom. 20 minutes to Midtown by subway; a 20-minute walk to Yankee Stadium; close to parks and the recently-restored Highbridge; and blocks from New York Presbyterian Medical Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Sylvan Terrace have any available units?
19 Sylvan Terrace has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 19 Sylvan Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
19 Sylvan Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Sylvan Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 19 Sylvan Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 19 Sylvan Terrace offer parking?
No, 19 Sylvan Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 19 Sylvan Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Sylvan Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Sylvan Terrace have a pool?
No, 19 Sylvan Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 19 Sylvan Terrace have accessible units?
No, 19 Sylvan Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Sylvan Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Sylvan Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Sylvan Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Sylvan Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
