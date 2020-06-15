All apartments in New York
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:23 AM

19 Bank Street

19 Bank Street · (917) 754-2342
Location

19 Bank Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-F · Avail. now

$3,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
West Village Townhouse Dream Home!

Large, Sunny, 1 bedroom home with renovated kitchen and bathroom, featuring wide plank yellow pine floors, decorative marble fireplace/mantle, dishwasher, extra closets large windows in classic Bank Street townhouse. Easy access to subway, shopping, restaurants, NYU, New School, Cardozo, etc.

Best West Village location on Bank Street between Waverly Place and West 4th Street. Bank Street is a quiet, tree lined, residential block lined with historic brownstone buildings. just listed for July 1st!

Large, Sunny, 1 bedroom home with renovated kitchen and bathroom, featuring wide plank yellow pine floors, decorative marble fireplace/mantle, dishwasher, extra closets large windows in classic Bank Street townhouse. Easy access to subway, shopping, restaurants, NYU, New School, Cardozo, etc.

Best West Village location on Bank Street between Waverly Place and West 4th Street. Bank Street is a quiet, tree lined, residential block lined with historic brownstone buildings. Email Michael to see 19 Bank as soon as possible....just listed for July 1st!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Bank Street have any available units?
19 Bank Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 19 Bank Street currently offering any rent specials?
19 Bank Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Bank Street pet-friendly?
No, 19 Bank Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 19 Bank Street offer parking?
No, 19 Bank Street does not offer parking.
Does 19 Bank Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Bank Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Bank Street have a pool?
No, 19 Bank Street does not have a pool.
Does 19 Bank Street have accessible units?
No, 19 Bank Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Bank Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Bank Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Bank Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Bank Street does not have units with air conditioning.
