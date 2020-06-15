19 Bank Street

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities

West Village Townhouse Dream Home!



Large, Sunny, 1 bedroom home with renovated kitchen and bathroom, featuring wide plank yellow pine floors, decorative marble fireplace/mantle, dishwasher, extra closets large windows in classic Bank Street townhouse. Easy access to subway, shopping, restaurants, NYU, New School, Cardozo, etc.



Best West Village location on Bank Street between Waverly Place and West 4th Street. Bank Street is a quiet, tree lined, residential block lined with historic brownstone buildings. just listed for July 1st!,West Village Townhouse Dream Home!



Large, Sunny, 1 bedroom home with renovated kitchen and bathroom, featuring wide plank yellow pine floors, decorative marble fireplace/mantle, dishwasher, extra closets large windows in classic Bank Street townhouse. Easy access to subway, shopping, restaurants, NYU, New School, Cardozo, etc.



Best West Village location on Bank Street between Waverly Place and West 4th Street. Bank Street is a quiet, tree lined, residential block lined with historic brownstone buildings. Email Michael to see 19 Bank as soon as possible....just listed for July 1st!