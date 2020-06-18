All apartments in New York
Last updated May 21 2020 at 8:20 PM

188 Avenue B

188 Avenue B · (917) 400-8226
Location

188 Avenue B, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Custom renovated 3 bedroom in a prime location. Beautifully accented unit features 2 marble bathrooms, 2 balconies, washer & dryer, and a granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and wine cooler. Unit is accented by recessed lighting, wide plank oak flooring, exposed brick, pinpoint halogen lighting. Individual climate control and video intercom in the apartment. Available for August 1st occupancy. Great East Village location steps from M15 Selectbus Service, crosstown busses, and the L train. Steps from some of the NYCs best restaurants and nightlife, including Brindle Room, Drop Off Service, and Westville East.Please call for access. Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation, not an indication of size or layout. Safdie1097

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 188 Avenue B have any available units?
188 Avenue B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 188 Avenue B have?
Some of 188 Avenue B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 188 Avenue B currently offering any rent specials?
188 Avenue B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 188 Avenue B pet-friendly?
No, 188 Avenue B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 188 Avenue B offer parking?
No, 188 Avenue B does not offer parking.
Does 188 Avenue B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 188 Avenue B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 188 Avenue B have a pool?
No, 188 Avenue B does not have a pool.
Does 188 Avenue B have accessible units?
No, 188 Avenue B does not have accessible units.
Does 188 Avenue B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 188 Avenue B has units with dishwashers.
