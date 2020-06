Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel elevator

3 Bd 2 Ba Loft With 2 Private Terraces



12 MONTHS MINIMUM



Grand and sprawling 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH full floor loft condominium.

luxurious boutique building located in the heart of NOLITA,

Broome street corner of Mulberry street.



Surrounded by windows with all day light and open city views from its south and west exposures.

approx 1600 sqft spectacular apartment with high end finished and high ceilings.



-2 Private terraces in both sides of the apartment

-Keyed elevator

-Washer/Dryer

-Dishwasher

-Hardwood Oak Flooring

-Brand new chef kitchen

-Stainless steal appliances

-Huge closet space in each room