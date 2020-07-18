All apartments in New York
179 ORCHARD ST.
179 ORCHARD ST.

179 Orchard Street · (718) 288-0810
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

179 Orchard Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

Amenities

Apartment Features:- Bedroom fits Queen Sized Bed, Dresser and a Desk - Living Room fits a 3 Seater Couch, 4 Seater table, Bookshelf and a TV - Fully Equipped Kitchen ( WILL HAVE NEW WHITE GRANITE COUNTERTOP)- High Ceilings- Large Closet W/ Overhead Storage - White Tiled Bathroom- Personal Thermostat to Control Your Own Heat - Laundry in Building Contact Info:Name: Raymond Gani Cell: 718-288-0810 ( Call/Text Bet. 8am-12am )Email: rgani@misrahirealty.comWebsite: www.misrahirealty.comAbout the LES:The Lower East Side is a young hip neighborhood yet classic. This location is the destination to some of the best bars and restaurants in NYC. Additionally you will be conveniently located next to easy transportation such as the B,D,F,M,J,Z and 6 trains.WHAT MORE DO I HAVE AVAILABLE? We have been around for more than 25 years. We represent 70 buildings in LES, SoHO, NoHo, UES, East Village, West Village and Tribeca. Prices start at $1800-$8000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 179 ORCHARD ST. have any available units?
179 ORCHARD ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 179 ORCHARD ST. currently offering any rent specials?
179 ORCHARD ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 179 ORCHARD ST. pet-friendly?
No, 179 ORCHARD ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 179 ORCHARD ST. offer parking?
No, 179 ORCHARD ST. does not offer parking.
Does 179 ORCHARD ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 179 ORCHARD ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 179 ORCHARD ST. have a pool?
No, 179 ORCHARD ST. does not have a pool.
Does 179 ORCHARD ST. have accessible units?
No, 179 ORCHARD ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 179 ORCHARD ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 179 ORCHARD ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 179 ORCHARD ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 179 ORCHARD ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
