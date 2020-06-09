All apartments in New York
179 ESSEX ST.
Last updated June 8 2020 at 8:12 AM

179 ESSEX ST.

179 Essex Street · (212) 228-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

179 Essex Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Renovated 2 bedroom with a balcony. Marble bathroom, hardwood floors, and in unit washer & dryer. Unit also has a granite kitchen, with stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher. Available for July 1st occupancy. This Lower East Side location is near great bars, restaurants, and nightlife. Located steps from the Houston crosstown bus and minutes from the F and M trains at Delancey Street.Please call our office for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation not an indication of size or layout. CROMAN5620

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 179 ESSEX ST. have any available units?
179 ESSEX ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 179 ESSEX ST. have?
Some of 179 ESSEX ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 179 ESSEX ST. currently offering any rent specials?
179 ESSEX ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 179 ESSEX ST. pet-friendly?
No, 179 ESSEX ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 179 ESSEX ST. offer parking?
No, 179 ESSEX ST. does not offer parking.
Does 179 ESSEX ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 179 ESSEX ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 179 ESSEX ST. have a pool?
No, 179 ESSEX ST. does not have a pool.
Does 179 ESSEX ST. have accessible units?
No, 179 ESSEX ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 179 ESSEX ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 179 ESSEX ST. has units with dishwashers.
