179 ESSEX ST.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Renovated 2 bedroom with a balcony. Marble bathroom, hardwood floors, and in unit washer & dryer. Unit also has a granite kitchen, with stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher. Available for July 1st occupancy. This Lower East Side location is near great bars, restaurants, and nightlife. Located steps from the Houston crosstown bus and minutes from the F and M trains at Delancey Street.Please call our office for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation not an indication of size or layout. CROMAN5620