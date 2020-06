Amenities

Fabulous one of a kind penthouse on Prince Street with killer unobstructed outdoor space.

Interior is approximately 2000 sf. Configuration is 1-2 bedrooms. Massive living/dining area with working fireplace. Master bedroom also has working fireplace. Open chef's kitchen is ideal for parties and social settings. Outdoor space is approximately 1200 sf. Views include seeing the Empire Stare Building and the World Trade Center and every residential and commercial building in almost half of Manhattan. This 6 month rental is definitely worth taking a look especially at $10,000/month.