Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:20 AM

175 West 90th Street

175 West 90th Street · (212) 508-7192
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

175 West 90th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 10J · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
doorman
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
garage
This home is a renovated true one-bedroom apartment with big open views. Situated in a 24-hour Doorman Building with laundry, on-site storage, an attached garage, and has easy access to alternate transportation. It has a large living room, a separate dining area, balcony, a big bedroom, and massive closets. The apartment also has a separate kitchen with tons of cupboards, cabinets, and full sized appliances including a dishwasher. The building also has easy access to Central Park, trains, alternate modes of transportation, shops, and restaurants. To view give me a call at any time or send me an email.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 West 90th Street have any available units?
175 West 90th Street has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 175 West 90th Street have?
Some of 175 West 90th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 West 90th Street currently offering any rent specials?
175 West 90th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 West 90th Street pet-friendly?
No, 175 West 90th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 175 West 90th Street offer parking?
Yes, 175 West 90th Street does offer parking.
Does 175 West 90th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 175 West 90th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 West 90th Street have a pool?
No, 175 West 90th Street does not have a pool.
Does 175 West 90th Street have accessible units?
No, 175 West 90th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 175 West 90th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 175 West 90th Street has units with dishwashers.
