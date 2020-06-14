175 West 90th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities doorman parking garage

This home is a renovated true one-bedroom apartment with big open views. Situated in a 24-hour Doorman Building with laundry, on-site storage, an attached garage, and has easy access to alternate transportation. It has a large living room, a separate dining area, balcony, a big bedroom, and massive closets. The apartment also has a separate kitchen with tons of cupboards, cabinets, and full sized appliances including a dishwasher. The building also has easy access to Central Park, trains, alternate modes of transportation, shops, and restaurants. To view give me a call at any time or send me an email.