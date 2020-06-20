1731 Second Avenue 4FN

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

**UNDERPRICED MASSIVE 1BR, UES** - Property Id: 283753



HUGE 1BR in the heart of the UES! The kitchen can easily fit a table of 4; has a huge window and plenty counter space.

A beautiful exposed brick wall adorns the living room area.

The bedroom with its oversized windows offers you natural light all day long.



Priced to be gone soon; NO SERVICE FEE & the month of May is free.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283753

No Pets Allowed



