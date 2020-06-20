All apartments in New York
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

1731 Second Avenue 4FN

1731 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1731 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
**UNDERPRICED MASSIVE 1BR, UES** - Property Id: 283753

HUGE 1BR in the heart of the UES! The kitchen can easily fit a table of 4; has a huge window and plenty counter space.
A beautiful exposed brick wall adorns the living room area.
The bedroom with its oversized windows offers you natural light all day long.

Priced to be gone soon; NO SERVICE FEE & the month of May is free.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283753
Property Id 283753

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5791973)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1731 Second Avenue 4FN have any available units?
1731 Second Avenue 4FN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1731 Second Avenue 4FN have?
Some of 1731 Second Avenue 4FN's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1731 Second Avenue 4FN currently offering any rent specials?
1731 Second Avenue 4FN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1731 Second Avenue 4FN pet-friendly?
No, 1731 Second Avenue 4FN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1731 Second Avenue 4FN offer parking?
No, 1731 Second Avenue 4FN does not offer parking.
Does 1731 Second Avenue 4FN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1731 Second Avenue 4FN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1731 Second Avenue 4FN have a pool?
No, 1731 Second Avenue 4FN does not have a pool.
Does 1731 Second Avenue 4FN have accessible units?
No, 1731 Second Avenue 4FN does not have accessible units.
Does 1731 Second Avenue 4FN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1731 Second Avenue 4FN has units with dishwashers.
