172 Spring Street

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities

Renovated 1BR floor through with north and south exposures that afford good light, enhanced by high ceilings and hardwood floors. The eat-in kitchen has new cabinets and microwave. Located in the trendy SoHo neighborhood close to everything and it also has an on-site super.,Renovated 1BR floor through with north and south exposures that afford good light, enhanced by high ceilings and hardwood floors. The eat-in kitchen has new cabinets and microwave. Located in the trendy SoHo neighborhood close to everything and it also has an on-site super.