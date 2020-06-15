172 Spring Street

Amenities
Renovated 1BR floor through with north and south exposures that afford good light, enhanced by high ceilings and hardwood floors. The eat-in kitchen has new cabinets and microwave. Located in the trendy SoHo neighborhood close to everything and it also has an on-site super.