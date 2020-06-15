All apartments in New York
Find more places like 172 Spring Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
172 Spring Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

172 Spring Street

172 Spring St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

172 Spring St, New York, NY 10012
SoHo

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated 1BR floor through with north and south exposures that afford good light, enhanced by high ceilings and hardwood floors. The eat-in kitchen has new cabinets and microwave. Located in the trendy SoHo neighborhood close to everything and it also has an on-site super.,Renovated 1BR floor through with north and south exposures that afford good light, enhanced by high ceilings and hardwood floors. The eat-in kitchen has new cabinets and microwave. Located in the trendy SoHo neighborhood close to everything and it also has an on-site super.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 172 Spring Street have any available units?
172 Spring Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 172 Spring Street currently offering any rent specials?
172 Spring Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 172 Spring Street pet-friendly?
No, 172 Spring Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 172 Spring Street offer parking?
No, 172 Spring Street does not offer parking.
Does 172 Spring Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 172 Spring Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 172 Spring Street have a pool?
No, 172 Spring Street does not have a pool.
Does 172 Spring Street have accessible units?
No, 172 Spring Street does not have accessible units.
Does 172 Spring Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 172 Spring Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 172 Spring Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 172 Spring Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
West 54th
505 W 54th St
New York, NY 10019
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014
360 West 43rd Street
360 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College