171 East 84th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse concierge doorman parking pool garage

High Floor, corner 2 bedroom / 2 bath in the luxury Upper East Side Condominium Evans Tower.



This home has incredible northern and western skyline views from large windows throughout the apartment. Have a glass of wine or morning coffee on your PRIVATE BALCONY.



Enjoy sunset views, high ceilings, an in-unit washer and dryer, an oversized master bedroom (the master bedroom is large enough for a King Sized bed and more), dining area, marble bathrooms, an abundance or closet space, beautiful wood floors and and some of the best amenities on the Upper East Side.



Evans Tower is a full service luxury condominium with doorman and concierge. There are two sun decks, rooftop health club, swimming pool with retractable dome and residential lounge.



The building is ideally located seconds away from all shopping, restaurants, museums and all transportation including the 4/5/6 train and Q train.