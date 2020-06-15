All apartments in New York
Find more places like 171 East 84th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
171 East 84th Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:09 AM

171 East 84th Street

171 East 84th Street · (929) 398-9445
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

171 East 84th Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 21-D · Avail. now

$5,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
concierge
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
parking
pool
garage
High Floor, corner 2 bedroom / 2 bath in the luxury Upper East Side Condominium Evans Tower.

This home has incredible northern and western skyline views from large windows throughout the apartment. Have a glass of wine or morning coffee on your PRIVATE BALCONY.

Enjoy sunset views, high ceilings, an in-unit washer and dryer, an oversized master bedroom (the master bedroom is large enough for a King Sized bed and more), dining area, marble bathrooms, an abundance or closet space, beautiful wood floors and and some of the best amenities on the Upper East Side.

Evans Tower is a full service luxury condominium with doorman and concierge. There are two sun decks, rooftop health club, swimming pool with retractable dome and residential lounge.

The building is ideally located seconds away from all shopping, restaurants, museums and all transportation including the 4/5/6 train and Q train.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 171 East 84th Street have any available units?
171 East 84th Street has a unit available for $5,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 171 East 84th Street have?
Some of 171 East 84th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 171 East 84th Street currently offering any rent specials?
171 East 84th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 171 East 84th Street pet-friendly?
No, 171 East 84th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 171 East 84th Street offer parking?
Yes, 171 East 84th Street does offer parking.
Does 171 East 84th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 171 East 84th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 171 East 84th Street have a pool?
Yes, 171 East 84th Street has a pool.
Does 171 East 84th Street have accessible units?
No, 171 East 84th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 171 East 84th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 171 East 84th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 171 East 84th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
70 Pine
70 Pine Street
New York, NY 10005
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10001
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave
New York, NY 10001
433 West 21st Street
433 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10011
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity