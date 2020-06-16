Amenities

17 East 17th Street, Penthouse with Private Rooftop Pool. Spectacular 4000 SF Triplex Penthouse with a massive skylight and jaw-dropping 1500 SF of outdoor space at the crossroads of Union Square and Flatiron is the absolute find of the summer! Available fully furnished, this enviable 5 bedroom, 3 full and 2 half bath home has undergone a complete, meticulous gut renovation from top to bottom. The wow factor starts inside with its sun-drenched ambiance and top-of-the-line features and finishes, like wide plank floors, a gas fireplace, exposed brick and floating glass stair cases, plus the convenience of central air, and a laundry room. On the first level you'll find 4 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms and a den/sitting area. The second floor is divine for relaxing or entertaining with its spacious living room, dining room, and wonderful stainless kitchen with Viking and Sub-Zero appliances. On the third level awaits more luxurious surprises: a full floor master suite with en suite bath and walk in, and a roomy entertainment area with huge glass doors that open to the breathtaking terrace. Beyond your dreams is the rooftop level with its own private heated pool, kitchen and bathroom for the ultimate enjoyment.



17 East 17th Street is a 100-year-old historic landmark building that's just been extensively renovated with a newly repointed facade, new lobby, new keyed elevator, and installation of a new Butterfly system with 24-hour video surveillance and a remotely-controlled locker in the lobby for deliveries. The neighborhood is also exceptional with great shopping, dining, attractions and parking right outside your door.