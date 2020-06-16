All apartments in New York
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:33 PM

17 East 17th Street

17 East 17th Street · (917) 969-7084
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17 East 17th Street, New York, NY 10003
Union Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit PH · Avail. now

$35,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
lobby
17 East 17th Street, Penthouse with Private Rooftop Pool. Spectacular 4000 SF Triplex Penthouse with a massive skylight and jaw-dropping 1500 SF of outdoor space at the crossroads of Union Square and Flatiron is the absolute find of the summer! Available fully furnished, this enviable 5 bedroom, 3 full and 2 half bath home has undergone a complete, meticulous gut renovation from top to bottom. The wow factor starts inside with its sun-drenched ambiance and top-of-the-line features and finishes, like wide plank floors, a gas fireplace, exposed brick and floating glass stair cases, plus the convenience of central air, and a laundry room. On the first level you'll find 4 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms and a den/sitting area. The second floor is divine for relaxing or entertaining with its spacious living room, dining room, and wonderful stainless kitchen with Viking and Sub-Zero appliances. On the third level awaits more luxurious surprises: a full floor master suite with en suite bath and walk in, and a roomy entertainment area with huge glass doors that open to the breathtaking terrace. Beyond your dreams is the rooftop level with its own private heated pool, kitchen and bathroom for the ultimate enjoyment.

17 East 17th Street is a 100-year-old historic landmark building that's just been extensively renovated with a newly repointed facade, new lobby, new keyed elevator, and installation of a new Butterfly system with 24-hour video surveillance and a remotely-controlled locker in the lobby for deliveries. The neighborhood is also exceptional with great shopping, dining, attractions and parking right outside your door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 East 17th Street have any available units?
17 East 17th Street has a unit available for $35,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 East 17th Street have?
Some of 17 East 17th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 East 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
17 East 17th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 East 17th Street pet-friendly?
No, 17 East 17th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 17 East 17th Street offer parking?
Yes, 17 East 17th Street does offer parking.
Does 17 East 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 East 17th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 East 17th Street have a pool?
Yes, 17 East 17th Street has a pool.
Does 17 East 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 17 East 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17 East 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 East 17th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
