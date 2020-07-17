All apartments in New York
169 West 76th Street
169 West 76th Street

169 West 76th Street · (917) 723-3313
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
169 West 76th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fantastic Studio with Floor to Ceiling Windows in Upper West Side Brownstone!Private Balcony with Personal View of the CityHigh Ceilings, Exposed Brick & Separate Kitchen area. Recently renovated Kitchen with Granite Counter tops & Marble BathroomLocated at Amsterdam & 76th Street moments from Central Park, Great Nightlife, Levain's Bakery plus Wonderful Restaurants & Easy Transportation.A few Blocks from 1, 2, 3 Trains & B, C Lines. Also near the Mx79 Crosstown Shuttle Bus. Getting around could not be easier or quicker!Sorry, NO PETS & no smoking allowed.Contact us to Schedule Your Appointment and get Your Application in First.I have exclusive access to a HUGE portfolio of the BEST PROPERTIES citywide and you can ask me about any other listing you see marketed on ANY OTHER WEBSITE (160 buildings/5,000 apartments)!!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 169 West 76th Street have any available units?
169 West 76th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 169 West 76th Street currently offering any rent specials?
169 West 76th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 169 West 76th Street pet-friendly?
No, 169 West 76th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 169 West 76th Street offer parking?
No, 169 West 76th Street does not offer parking.
Does 169 West 76th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 169 West 76th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 169 West 76th Street have a pool?
No, 169 West 76th Street does not have a pool.
Does 169 West 76th Street have accessible units?
No, 169 West 76th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 169 West 76th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 169 West 76th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 169 West 76th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 169 West 76th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
