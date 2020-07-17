169 West 76th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated

Fantastic Studio with Floor to Ceiling Windows in Upper West Side Brownstone!Private Balcony with Personal View of the CityHigh Ceilings, Exposed Brick & Separate Kitchen area. Recently renovated Kitchen with Granite Counter tops & Marble BathroomLocated at Amsterdam & 76th Street moments from Central Park, Great Nightlife, Levain's Bakery plus Wonderful Restaurants & Easy Transportation.A few Blocks from 1, 2, 3 Trains & B, C Lines. Also near the Mx79 Crosstown Shuttle Bus. Getting around could not be easier or quicker!Sorry, NO PETS & no smoking allowed.Contact us to Schedule Your Appointment and get Your Application in First.I have exclusive access to a HUGE portfolio of the BEST PROPERTIES citywide and you can ask me about any other listing you see marketed on ANY OTHER WEBSITE (160 buildings/5,000 apartments)!!