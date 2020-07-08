Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar

Amazing STUDIO in UPPER EAST SIDE NO FEE! - Property Id: 311552



Welcome to this beautiful alcove studio in a full service building located right on the corner of 88th street and first avenue.



Very spacious and bright! Apartment features: granite counter tops- stainless steel appliances with dishwasher, lots of counter space. High ceilings and beautiful hardwood floors.



PRIME location. Two blocks to the Q train. Short walk to the express 4-5-6 train and Central Park. The beautiful Carl Schurz Park / Gracie Mansion just a couple of blocks away. Fairway Market and Wholefoods in the area. Lots of cool bars, cozy restaurants, coffee shops, gyms and so much more right outside your door.



Bring your pets in!



Listed price is net effective with last month free on 12 month lease. Gross Rent $2850

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1683-1st-ave-new-york-ny/311552

No Dogs Allowed



