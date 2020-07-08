All apartments in New York
Find more places like 1683 1st Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
1683 1st Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1683 1st Ave

1683 1st Avenue · (347) 721-5061
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

1683 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $1975 · Avail. now

$1,975

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Amazing STUDIO in UPPER EAST SIDE NO FEE! - Property Id: 311552

Welcome to this beautiful alcove studio in a full service building located right on the corner of 88th street and first avenue.

Very spacious and bright! Apartment features: granite counter tops- stainless steel appliances with dishwasher, lots of counter space. High ceilings and beautiful hardwood floors.

PRIME location. Two blocks to the Q train. Short walk to the express 4-5-6 train and Central Park. The beautiful Carl Schurz Park / Gracie Mansion just a couple of blocks away. Fairway Market and Wholefoods in the area. Lots of cool bars, cozy restaurants, coffee shops, gyms and so much more right outside your door.

Bring your pets in!

Listed price is net effective with last month free on 12 month lease. Gross Rent $2850
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1683-1st-ave-new-york-ny/311552
Property Id 311552

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5959854)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1683 1st Ave have any available units?
1683 1st Ave has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1683 1st Ave have?
Some of 1683 1st Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1683 1st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1683 1st Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1683 1st Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1683 1st Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1683 1st Ave offer parking?
No, 1683 1st Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1683 1st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1683 1st Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1683 1st Ave have a pool?
No, 1683 1st Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1683 1st Ave have accessible units?
No, 1683 1st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1683 1st Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1683 1st Ave has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1683 1st Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street
New York, NY 10019
The Belmont
320 E 46th St
New York, NY 10017
The Barclay
1755 York Avenue
New York, NY 10128
19 W 69TH ST.
19 West 69th Street
New York, NY 10023
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Prism
50 E 28th St
New York, NY 10016
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity