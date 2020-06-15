Amenities
3D VIRTUAL TOURS sent upon request.
Welcome to 1674 Park Avenue, East Harlem's newest boutique rental building! The building consists of 13 residential units across 6 floors + 2400 square feet of commercial/retail space. Apartment layouts range from studios to 2 bedrooms.
This new construction alcove studio apartment features high ceilings, a corner double exposure living room, wood floors, a sleek bathroom, and a modern lay out.
The building features elevator access, voice intercom, 2 common rooftop decks for it's and security cameras throughout common space and the perimeter of the property. The building is Verizon Fios enabled and a new coffee shop just opened up in the retail space!
Contact Michael Koeneke or Harry Zikos today to schedule a private showing!