Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:35 AM

1674 Park Avenue

1674 Park Ave · (646) 937-0303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1674 Park Ave, New York, NY 10029
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 3-C · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
coffee bar
elevator
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
new construction
3D VIRTUAL TOURS sent upon request.

Welcome to 1674 Park Avenue, East Harlem's newest boutique rental building! The building consists of 13 residential units across 6 floors + 2400 square feet of commercial/retail space. Apartment layouts range from studios to 2 bedrooms.

This new construction alcove studio apartment features high ceilings, a corner double exposure living room, wood floors, a sleek bathroom, and a modern lay out.

The building features elevator access, voice intercom, 2 common rooftop decks for it's and security cameras throughout common space and the perimeter of the property. The building is Verizon Fios enabled and a new coffee shop just opened up in the retail space!

Contact Michael Koeneke or Harry Zikos today to schedule a private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1674 Park Avenue have any available units?
1674 Park Avenue has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1674 Park Avenue have?
Some of 1674 Park Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1674 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1674 Park Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1674 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1674 Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1674 Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 1674 Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1674 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1674 Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1674 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 1674 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1674 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1674 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1674 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1674 Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
