167 East 82nd Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard doorman gym

Renovated to the highest standards and with attention to detail this beautifully presented apartment features classic beamed ceilings and crown molding, a magnificent mantle over the wood burning fireplace, new windows, herringbone patterned oak flooring, marble tile and zoned A/C. A gracious entrance foyer leads into the elegant living room with large windows providing an abundance of light throughout. The luxurious, windowed kitchen features top of the line appliances including a washer and dryer. The master bedroom features a dual exposure and a large walk-in closet. Completing the picture is the sumptuous bathroom with mosaic marble tiles, soaking tub and custom vanity.



Situated on a tree lined street in the heart of the Upper East Side, the boutique building has a fitness room, entertaining dining room, playroom, courtyard and storage making this pre-war condo a very rare find. Sorry no pets. 24 hour notice to show.