167 East 82nd Street

Amenities
Renovated to the highest standards and with attention to detail this beautifully presented apartment features classic beamed ceilings and crown molding, a magnificent mantle over the wood burning fireplace, new windows, herringbone patterned oak flooring, marble tile and zoned A/C. A gracious entrance foyer leads into the elegant living room with large windows providing an abundance of light throughout. The luxurious, windowed kitchen features top of the line appliances including a washer and dryer. The master bedroom features a dual exposure and a large walk-in closet. Completing the picture is the sumptuous bathroom with mosaic marble tiles, soaking tub and custom vanity.
Situated on a tree lined street in the heart of the Upper East Side, the boutique building has a fitness room, entertaining dining room, playroom, courtyard and storage making this pre-war condo a very rare find. Sorry no pets. 24 hour notice to show.