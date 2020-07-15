All apartments in New York
167 East 82nd Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

167 East 82nd Street

167 East 82nd Street · (212) 906-9252
Location

167 East 82nd Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 10D · Avail. now

$5,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
doorman
gym
Renovated to the highest standards and with attention to detail this beautifully presented apartment features classic beamed ceilings and crown molding, a magnificent mantle over the wood burning fireplace, new windows, herringbone patterned oak flooring, marble tile and zoned A/C. A gracious entrance foyer leads into the elegant living room with large windows providing an abundance of light throughout. The luxurious, windowed kitchen features top of the line appliances including a washer and dryer. The master bedroom features a dual exposure and a large walk-in closet. Completing the picture is the sumptuous bathroom with mosaic marble tiles, soaking tub and custom vanity.

Situated on a tree lined street in the heart of the Upper East Side, the boutique building has a fitness room, entertaining dining room, playroom, courtyard and storage making this pre-war condo a very rare find. Sorry no pets. 24 hour notice to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 167 East 82nd Street have any available units?
167 East 82nd Street has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 167 East 82nd Street have?
Some of 167 East 82nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 167 East 82nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
167 East 82nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 167 East 82nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 167 East 82nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 167 East 82nd Street offer parking?
No, 167 East 82nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 167 East 82nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 167 East 82nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 167 East 82nd Street have a pool?
No, 167 East 82nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 167 East 82nd Street have accessible units?
No, 167 East 82nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 167 East 82nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 167 East 82nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
