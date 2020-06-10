All apartments in New York
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:15 AM

166 Second Avenue

166 2nd Avenue · (929) 351-2644
Location

166 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
doorman
elevator
Amenities: Doorman, Elevator, Laundry, Live In Super, NO FEE Description: *NO FEE* XLarge 1 Bedroom In East Village *gas included* *NO FEE* XLarge 1 Bedroom in East Village *GAS INCLUDED* Wood floors throughout the apartment, big windows, lots of closets space kitchen with window, natural maple shaker cabinets, granite countertops and floor, stainless steel appliances. subway tiled bathroom. 24 doorman All the shopping you need Steps away from all transportation. If this apt. doesn't work for you. I have access to 95% Apartments in Manhattan. CALL/ TEXT ME at 929-351-2644

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 166 Second Avenue have any available units?
166 Second Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 166 Second Avenue have?
Some of 166 Second Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 166 Second Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
166 Second Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 166 Second Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 166 Second Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 166 Second Avenue offer parking?
No, 166 Second Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 166 Second Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 166 Second Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 166 Second Avenue have a pool?
No, 166 Second Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 166 Second Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 166 Second Avenue has accessible units.
Does 166 Second Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 166 Second Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
