Last updated June 5 2020 at 3:06 PM

166 East 63rd Street

166 East 63rd Street · (917) 324-0906
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

166 East 63rd Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 9-L · Avail. now

$2,999

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Look sharp in this posh, spacious studio in the heart of the Upper East Side. This apartment stands out for its large walk-in closet and separate dressing area, providing tons of storage space perfect for the seasoned shopper. Other features include sunny south-facing windows overlooking garden views, a prime location steps from the F/Q stop on Lexington Ave, a large entrance foyer, crown molding, cherrywood floors, oversized windows, stainless steel kitchen appliances, a dishwasher, and a marble bathroom.

Beekman Townhouse is a 24-hr full service condo featuring a doorman, a live-in super, a laundry room, and an adjacent parking garage. The building enjoys close proximity to Equinox and Soul Cycle and a shopper's paradise including Bloomingdale's, Bergdorf's, and the best of Upper East Side fashion and luxury...all with Central Park a short walk away. You'll also be steps from the Lexington Ave transportation hub on the newly expanded Q line, with great access to the 4,5,6,N, and R lines.,CYOF Beautiful studio apartment in a beautiful condo on the upper east side. Walk-in closet and dressing area.

24hr. Doorman garage next door and walking distance to Bloomingdales, Great restaurants and Central Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 166 East 63rd Street have any available units?
166 East 63rd Street has a unit available for $2,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 166 East 63rd Street have?
Some of 166 East 63rd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 166 East 63rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
166 East 63rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 166 East 63rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 166 East 63rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 166 East 63rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 166 East 63rd Street does offer parking.
Does 166 East 63rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 166 East 63rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 166 East 63rd Street have a pool?
No, 166 East 63rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 166 East 63rd Street have accessible units?
No, 166 East 63rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 166 East 63rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 166 East 63rd Street has units with dishwashers.
