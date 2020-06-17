166 East 63rd Street

Amenities

Look sharp in this posh, spacious studio in the heart of the Upper East Side. This apartment stands out for its large walk-in closet and separate dressing area, providing tons of storage space perfect for the seasoned shopper. Other features include sunny south-facing windows overlooking garden views, a prime location steps from the F/Q stop on Lexington Ave, a large entrance foyer, crown molding, cherrywood floors, oversized windows, stainless steel kitchen appliances, a dishwasher, and a marble bathroom.



Beekman Townhouse is a 24-hr full service condo featuring a doorman, a live-in super, a laundry room, and an adjacent parking garage. The building enjoys close proximity to Equinox and Soul Cycle and a shopper's paradise including Bloomingdale's, Bergdorf's, and the best of Upper East Side fashion and luxury...all with Central Park a short walk away. You'll also be steps from the Lexington Ave transportation hub on the newly expanded Q line, with great access to the 4,5,6,N, and R lines.,CYOF Beautiful studio apartment in a beautiful condo on the upper east side. Walk-in closet and dressing area.



