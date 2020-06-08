All apartments in New York
165 West End Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

165 West End Avenue

165 West End Avenue · (703) 863-0891
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

165 West End Avenue, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 28-J · Avail. now

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
concierge
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bike storage
garage
HIGH FLOOR ONE BEDROOM PLUS HOME OFFICE

The home office is the hottest commodity in real estate right now. This generously sized one bedroom on the Upper West Side has been thoughtfully designed to include a private home office that can also be used as a nursery/guest room. Perched on the 28th floor you are immediately greeted by streaming light and stunning views through East-facing, oversized windows. The bright and airy living room has functional built in storage, modern lighting and a separate dining area. Directly adjacent is the home office with built in desk and shelving and is separated by floor-to-ceiling sliding doors. Spacious and private, there is even room for a sofa bed for guests.

The entire home has been lovingly renovated including skim-coated walls and new white oak floors throughout. The sleek kitchen has Caesarstone counter tops, under mount lights, an abundance of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances by GE and Bosch. The renovated bathroom features slate tiles and Duravit sink and vanity. Five generously sized closets, outfitted with custom built-ins, provide more storage than you will find in other one-bedroom units. The large bedroom also faces East for beautiful morning to mid-day direct light and reflective sunlight in the afternoon.

The coveted, amenity-rich Lincoln Towers is a full-service, luxury hi-rise offering 24-hour doorman/concierge, gym, new laundry room, play room, bike room, dry cleaner, on-site parking, and storage. The complex includes five acres of manicured gardens, private park, basketball courts, picnic area and children's playground. A circular driveway makes drop offs convenient. Close proximity the 72nd transportation hub, Trader Joe's, Lincoln Center, Riverside Park, and tons of dining and shopping options.

No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 West End Avenue have any available units?
165 West End Avenue has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 165 West End Avenue have?
Some of 165 West End Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 West End Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
165 West End Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 West End Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 165 West End Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 165 West End Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 165 West End Avenue does offer parking.
Does 165 West End Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 165 West End Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 West End Avenue have a pool?
No, 165 West End Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 165 West End Avenue have accessible units?
No, 165 West End Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 165 West End Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 165 West End Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
