165 West End Avenue

HIGH FLOOR ONE BEDROOM PLUS HOME OFFICE



The home office is the hottest commodity in real estate right now. This generously sized one bedroom on the Upper West Side has been thoughtfully designed to include a private home office that can also be used as a nursery/guest room. Perched on the 28th floor you are immediately greeted by streaming light and stunning views through East-facing, oversized windows. The bright and airy living room has functional built in storage, modern lighting and a separate dining area. Directly adjacent is the home office with built in desk and shelving and is separated by floor-to-ceiling sliding doors. Spacious and private, there is even room for a sofa bed for guests.



The entire home has been lovingly renovated including skim-coated walls and new white oak floors throughout. The sleek kitchen has Caesarstone counter tops, under mount lights, an abundance of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances by GE and Bosch. The renovated bathroom features slate tiles and Duravit sink and vanity. Five generously sized closets, outfitted with custom built-ins, provide more storage than you will find in other one-bedroom units. The large bedroom also faces East for beautiful morning to mid-day direct light and reflective sunlight in the afternoon.



The coveted, amenity-rich Lincoln Towers is a full-service, luxury hi-rise offering 24-hour doorman/concierge, gym, new laundry room, play room, bike room, dry cleaner, on-site parking, and storage. The complex includes five acres of manicured gardens, private park, basketball courts, picnic area and children's playground. A circular driveway makes drop offs convenient. Close proximity the 72nd transportation hub, Trader Joe's, Lincoln Center, Riverside Park, and tons of dining and shopping options.



No pets.