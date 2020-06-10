164 east 105

Amenities

July 1 Boutique building on East 105th between Lexington and 3rd Avenue. Floor through convertible 4 bedroom apartment featuring 4 queen sized rooms with deep closets. Individual washer.dryer combo in each unit. Central HVAC system for heating and cooling throughout. Each kitchen includes Caesarstone countertops, high end backsplash and stainless steel appliances with dishwasher. The bathrooms feature spa-like amenities including rain showerheads, mosaic tiles and premium finishes. 164 East 105th Street is a boutique building that includes a new modern lobby and common roof deck for tenants and is situated close to the 4,5,6 lines, great shopping and entertainment. KW240882