Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:16 AM

164 east 105

164 East 105th Street · (347) 436-5219
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

164 East 105th Street, New York, NY 10029
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
lobby
July 1 Boutique building on East 105th between Lexington and 3rd Avenue. Floor through convertible 4 bedroom apartment featuring 4 queen sized rooms with deep closets. Individual washer.dryer combo in each unit. Central HVAC system for heating and cooling throughout. Each kitchen includes Caesarstone countertops, high end backsplash and stainless steel appliances with dishwasher. The bathrooms feature spa-like amenities including rain showerheads, mosaic tiles and premium finishes. 164 East 105th Street is a boutique building that includes a new modern lobby and common roof deck for tenants and is situated close to the 4,5,6 lines, great shopping and entertainment. KW240882

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 164 east 105 have any available units?
164 east 105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 164 east 105 have?
Some of 164 east 105's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 164 east 105 currently offering any rent specials?
164 east 105 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 164 east 105 pet-friendly?
No, 164 east 105 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 164 east 105 offer parking?
No, 164 east 105 does not offer parking.
Does 164 east 105 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 164 east 105 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 164 east 105 have a pool?
No, 164 east 105 does not have a pool.
Does 164 east 105 have accessible units?
No, 164 east 105 does not have accessible units.
Does 164 east 105 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 164 east 105 has units with dishwashers.
