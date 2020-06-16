163 West 71st Street

Amenities
Spacious Studio in Lincoln Square . (Owner is willing to convert to a one bed.) This unit features soaring 12 foot ceilings and a 55 loft space which can serve as a sleeping area or storage space. In addition there is an alcove that can be converted to a Bedroom. Large tiled living space. Marble countertops in the kitchen can accommodate kitchen stools and look out on the living room.Apartment features:- Newly renovated- Washer Dryer in unit- Dishwasher- Exposed brick- Restaurants nearby- Shopping nearby- Transportation nearby- Virtual doorman- Close to Grocery Stores- Guarantors AcceptedTRANSIT INFORMATION- 1,2,3 @ 72 St- B, C @ 72 StAll with in 2 minute walk!Surrounded by multitude of restaurants, bars, shops and supermarkets. Only a couple blocks away from both Central Park and Riverside Park, a short walk or train ride to Lincoln Center Safdie1404