All apartments in New York
Find more places like 163 West 71st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
163 West 71st Street
Last updated May 21 2020 at 8:20 PM

163 West 71st Street

163 West 71st Street · (917) 400-8226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

163 West 71st Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
Spacious Studio in Lincoln Square . (Owner is willing to convert to a one bed.) This unit features soaring 12 foot ceilings and a 55 loft space which can serve as a sleeping area or storage space. In addition there is an alcove that can be converted to a Bedroom. Large tiled living space. Marble countertops in the kitchen can accommodate kitchen stools and look out on the living room.Apartment features:- Newly renovated- Washer Dryer in unit- Dishwasher- Exposed brick- Restaurants nearby- Shopping nearby- Transportation nearby- Virtual doorman- Close to Grocery Stores- Guarantors AcceptedTRANSIT INFORMATION- 1,2,3 @ 72 St- B, C @ 72 StAll with in 2 minute walk!Surrounded by multitude of restaurants, bars, shops and supermarkets. Only a couple blocks away from both Central Park and Riverside Park, a short walk or train ride to Lincoln Center Safdie1404

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 163 West 71st Street have any available units?
163 West 71st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 163 West 71st Street have?
Some of 163 West 71st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 163 West 71st Street currently offering any rent specials?
163 West 71st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 163 West 71st Street pet-friendly?
No, 163 West 71st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 163 West 71st Street offer parking?
No, 163 West 71st Street does not offer parking.
Does 163 West 71st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 163 West 71st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 163 West 71st Street have a pool?
No, 163 West 71st Street does not have a pool.
Does 163 West 71st Street have accessible units?
No, 163 West 71st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 163 West 71st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 163 West 71st Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 163 West 71st Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aalto 57
1065 2nd Ave
New York, NY 10022
Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025
London Terrace Gardens
435 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity