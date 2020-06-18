163 East 107th Street

Amenities
Superb Apartment! Please see photos and description. Rare unit, one of a kind. Gorgeous 3 BR, 2 full Baths, located steps from Central Park, at a well maintained building, only 2 block from the 6 train.* Large Bedrooms with great Light. * Magnificent Private Back-Yard. * Spacious Living room. * Hardwood floors & High Ceiling. * 2 Renovated Marble Bathroom.* Spacious Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances.* Perfect for shares.Avail for June 1st Move in. This unit will rent fast. For Viewing and more info please Email Sunny@AlphaNYC.com. alpha267567