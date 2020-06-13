All apartments in New York
162 West 4th Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:02 PM

162 West 4th Street

162 West 4th Street · (917) 915-4374
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

162 West 4th Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Just two flights up in a well-maintained, historic building on West 4th is this gem of an apartment.Tons of storage space with a walk-in closet in the living room. Recently renovated kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Queen size bedroom with custom closet. Just around the corner from all the West Village has to offer, including easy access to the West 4th train station,Just two flights up in a well-maintained, historic building on West 4th is this gem of an apartment.Tons of storage space with a walk-in closet in the living room. Recently renovated kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Queen size bedroom with custom closet. Just around the corner from all the West Village has to offer, including easy access to the West 4th train station.
Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 162 West 4th Street have any available units?
162 West 4th Street has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 162 West 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
162 West 4th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 162 West 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 162 West 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 162 West 4th Street offer parking?
No, 162 West 4th Street does not offer parking.
Does 162 West 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 162 West 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 162 West 4th Street have a pool?
No, 162 West 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 162 West 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 162 West 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 162 West 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 162 West 4th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 162 West 4th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 162 West 4th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
