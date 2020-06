Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities community garden bbq/grill

Step into this cozy home, youll find yourself surrounded by old time charm with contemporary minimalism touches. Relax in the deep soaking bathtub with hot spring salt after a long day in NYC then have a drink while sitting on the leather rocking chair next to the fireplace. Wake up in the beautiful antique Chinese wedding bed then have your morning coffee on the old barn wood dinning table while the bright sunlight pouring from the window.Theres a famous saying in NYCs real estate Beyond that brick wall is New York City. That because too many NYCs apartments are facing brick walls (if not other peoples windows). But here at Harlem Loft, all 5 windows are facing a beautiful community garden and a serene private backyard(which you have access to). Another coveted luxury in the city that often feel impossible to find is quietness. Harlem Loft is a rear facing apartment that allows you get away from the hustle and bustle of the city after a daylong excitement.The backyards invites for barbeque evening with friends or your family. TheCrestGroupNYC.com CREST22469