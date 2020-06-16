All apartments in New York
Home
/
New York, NY
/
1601 Third Avenue
Last updated June 7 2020 at 8:12 PM

1601 Third Avenue

1601 3rd Avenue · (646) 353-9390
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1601 3rd Avenue, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED in this stunning luxury building!!!!! *OVER SIZED TRUE TWO BEDROOM WITH ABUNDANCE AMOUNT OF CLOSET SPACE* Apartment features hard-wooded floors, large windows flooding the apt with natural light, enormous walk in closet, full size kitchen with dishwasher, marble bath, exc!. The building features- 24 hr doorman, laundry, common out door area, gym, exc! THIS APARTMENT IS ONLY STEPS AWAY FROM 86 TRAINS 4,5, AND 6 (5 MINS FROM GRAND CENTRAL) AND Q TRAIN (5 MINS AWAY FROM TIME SQUARE). FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT JASON AT 646-353-9390 OR JASONP@MRGNYC.COM. **LOW BROKERS FEE****LOW BROKERS FEE**** mrgnyc403628

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 Third Avenue have any available units?
1601 Third Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1601 Third Avenue have?
Some of 1601 Third Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 Third Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Third Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 Third Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1601 Third Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1601 Third Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1601 Third Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1601 Third Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 Third Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 Third Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1601 Third Avenue has a pool.
Does 1601 Third Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1601 Third Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 Third Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1601 Third Avenue has units with dishwashers.
