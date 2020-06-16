1601 Third Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities doorman elevator gym parking pool garage

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED in this stunning luxury building!!!!! *OVER SIZED TRUE TWO BEDROOM WITH ABUNDANCE AMOUNT OF CLOSET SPACE* Apartment features hard-wooded floors, large windows flooding the apt with natural light, enormous walk in closet, full size kitchen with dishwasher, marble bath, exc!. The building features- 24 hr doorman, laundry, common out door area, gym, exc! THIS APARTMENT IS ONLY STEPS AWAY FROM 86 TRAINS 4,5, AND 6 (5 MINS FROM GRAND CENTRAL) AND Q TRAIN (5 MINS AWAY FROM TIME SQUARE). FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT JASON AT 646-353-9390 OR JASONP@MRGNYC.COM. **LOW BROKERS FEE****LOW BROKERS FEE**** mrgnyc403628