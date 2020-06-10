All apartments in New York
Find more places like 160 East 91st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
160 East 91st Street
Last updated May 12 2020 at 9:50 PM

160 East 91st Street

160 East 91st Street · (212) 588-5669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

160 East 91st Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2O · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
doorman
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
Make this charming studio apartment your quiet refuge in the city!Apartment #2O features 9 foot ceilings, hardwood floors, an open kitchen, renovated bathroom, and through the wall AC in a well maintained boutique Co-op building with part time doorman, laundry room, and a live in super.Situated in the heart of Carnegie Hill, the neighborhood offers a full range of amenities including great restaurants, shopping, the Y and the brand new 2nd Avenue subway. Take a short stroll west to access Central Park and east to Carl Schurz Park. Close proximity to the 6 trains on Lexington at 96th St or 86th St, as well as the 4/5 express trains & crosstown bus.Available immediately. Simple Co-op approval process. Brokers please CYOF. Call to schedule an appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 East 91st Street have any available units?
160 East 91st Street has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 160 East 91st Street have?
Some of 160 East 91st Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 East 91st Street currently offering any rent specials?
160 East 91st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 East 91st Street pet-friendly?
No, 160 East 91st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 160 East 91st Street offer parking?
No, 160 East 91st Street does not offer parking.
Does 160 East 91st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 160 East 91st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 East 91st Street have a pool?
No, 160 East 91st Street does not have a pool.
Does 160 East 91st Street have accessible units?
No, 160 East 91st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 160 East 91st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 160 East 91st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 160 East 91st Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
300 East 39th
300 E 39th St
New York, NY 10016
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
21 West Street
21 West St
New York, NY 10014
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity