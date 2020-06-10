160 East 91st Street

Amenities

Make this charming studio apartment your quiet refuge in the city!Apartment #2O features 9 foot ceilings, hardwood floors, an open kitchen, renovated bathroom, and through the wall AC in a well maintained boutique Co-op building with part time doorman, laundry room, and a live in super.Situated in the heart of Carnegie Hill, the neighborhood offers a full range of amenities including great restaurants, shopping, the Y and the brand new 2nd Avenue subway. Take a short stroll west to access Central Park and east to Carl Schurz Park. Close proximity to the 6 trains on Lexington at 96th St or 86th St, as well as the 4/5 express trains & crosstown bus.Available immediately. Simple Co-op approval process. Brokers please CYOF. Call to schedule an appointment today!