All apartments in New York
Find more places like 160 East 89th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
160 East 89th Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:43 PM

160 East 89th Street

160 East 89th Street · (212) 317-7834
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

160 East 89th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4C · Avail. now

$7,385

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
doorman
on-site laundry
bike storage
lobby
1 month free rent!
Kindly include your move in date and if you have any pets with your inquiry.

Don't miss the opportunity to live in this great building in the heart of Upper East Side. Fully renovated, spacious and bright 3 bedroom 3 full bathroom apartment! The apartment features spacious sunken living room. Open kitchen with dining area, stainless steel appliances including wine cooler is perfect for entertaining. Hardwood floors throughout the apartment. King size master bedroom with en-suite bathroom. Washer and dryer in the unit. Amazing closet space including a huge walk in closet and high beamed ceilings. Large windows letting in tons of natural light with three exposures, South, East and North.

160 East 89th Street is pre war building conveniently located on a quiet, tree lined block, near Whole Foods, Cristedes to mention just a few supermarkets, restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries and anything you might need in your everyday life within a few blocks. 86th street subway station is just 4 minutes away for 4,5,6 trains and Q train is 7 minutes away on 86th and 2nd Ave. The building has a beautiful lobby, live in super and full time doorman except Sunday and Monday nights 12AM to 8AM. Laundry room, storage and bike room. Pets ok with the landlord's approval on a case by case basis.
Advertised net effective rent of $7,384.62 is based on 12 months lease + 1 month free rent. The gross rent is $8000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 East 89th Street have any available units?
160 East 89th Street has a unit available for $7,385 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 160 East 89th Street have?
Some of 160 East 89th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 East 89th Street currently offering any rent specials?
160 East 89th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 East 89th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 160 East 89th Street is pet friendly.
Does 160 East 89th Street offer parking?
No, 160 East 89th Street does not offer parking.
Does 160 East 89th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 160 East 89th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 East 89th Street have a pool?
No, 160 East 89th Street does not have a pool.
Does 160 East 89th Street have accessible units?
No, 160 East 89th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 160 East 89th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 160 East 89th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 160 East 89th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
420 West 42nd Street
420 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
70 Pine
70 Pine Street
New York, NY 10005
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
253 West 72nd Street
253 West 72nd Street
New York, NY 10023
360 West 43rd Street
360 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity