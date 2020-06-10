Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar doorman on-site laundry bike storage lobby

1 month free rent!

Kindly include your move in date and if you have any pets with your inquiry.



Don't miss the opportunity to live in this great building in the heart of Upper East Side. Fully renovated, spacious and bright 3 bedroom 3 full bathroom apartment! The apartment features spacious sunken living room. Open kitchen with dining area, stainless steel appliances including wine cooler is perfect for entertaining. Hardwood floors throughout the apartment. King size master bedroom with en-suite bathroom. Washer and dryer in the unit. Amazing closet space including a huge walk in closet and high beamed ceilings. Large windows letting in tons of natural light with three exposures, South, East and North.



160 East 89th Street is pre war building conveniently located on a quiet, tree lined block, near Whole Foods, Cristedes to mention just a few supermarkets, restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries and anything you might need in your everyday life within a few blocks. 86th street subway station is just 4 minutes away for 4,5,6 trains and Q train is 7 minutes away on 86th and 2nd Ave. The building has a beautiful lobby, live in super and full time doorman except Sunday and Monday nights 12AM to 8AM. Laundry room, storage and bike room. Pets ok with the landlord's approval on a case by case basis.

Advertised net effective rent of $7,384.62 is based on 12 months lease + 1 month free rent. The gross rent is $8000