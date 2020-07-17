All apartments in New York
160 E 107 ST.
160 E 107 ST.

160 East 107th Street · (718) 300-0386
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

160 East 107th Street, New York, NY 10029
East Harlem

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
ONLY JOE CAN SHOW! APT CAN COME FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED Located on Lexington and 107th- clean and secured building with laundry room and a key less innovative entry. Large floor-through true 3 bedroom with 2 separate entrances, has great light, nice size kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Two of the rooms can fit queen beds and furniture and a huge 3rd room, that can fit kingsize and furniture. There's good closet space in every room and extra storage in the living room and 2 decorative fireplaces! one block from the Subway 6 train, 10 minutes to Grand Central, close to restaurants, bars and supermarkets.CALL JOE NOW FOR A SHOW - BEFORE IT WILL GO!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 E 107 ST. have any available units?
160 E 107 ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 160 E 107 ST. have?
Some of 160 E 107 ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 E 107 ST. currently offering any rent specials?
160 E 107 ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 E 107 ST. pet-friendly?
No, 160 E 107 ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 160 E 107 ST. offer parking?
No, 160 E 107 ST. does not offer parking.
Does 160 E 107 ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 160 E 107 ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 E 107 ST. have a pool?
No, 160 E 107 ST. does not have a pool.
Does 160 E 107 ST. have accessible units?
No, 160 E 107 ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 160 E 107 ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 160 E 107 ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
