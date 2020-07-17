160 E 107 ST.

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

ONLY JOE CAN SHOW! APT CAN COME FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED Located on Lexington and 107th- clean and secured building with laundry room and a key less innovative entry. Large floor-through true 3 bedroom with 2 separate entrances, has great light, nice size kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Two of the rooms can fit queen beds and furniture and a huge 3rd room, that can fit kingsize and furniture. There's good closet space in every room and extra storage in the living room and 2 decorative fireplaces! one block from the Subway 6 train, 10 minutes to Grand Central, close to restaurants, bars and supermarkets.CALL JOE NOW FOR A SHOW - BEFORE IT WILL GO!