16 Delancey Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:32 PM

16 Delancey Street

16 Delancey Street · (646) 785-9600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16 Delancey Street, New York, NY 10002
Bowery

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Please note that the photos shown are from another unit in the building with the same exact layout. Apartment will be delivered unfurnished, freshly painted (white walls, no wall paper) and professionally cleaned.

Nestled between Nolita, Little Italy and Lower East side, this location couldn't be more convenient.

An Amazing Floor Through one bedroom apartment (2 flights up) offers tons of light thanks to its 2 Private Outdoor spaces. This home features beautiful hardwood floors, recessed lighting, and Central Air. Enjoy a contemporary open kitchen equipped with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite counter top, along with a breakfast nook / office area. The South facing living room leads to your own Private Balcony overlooking the City skyline, and Roosevelt Park. There is an additional Private North facing Terrace on the other side of the apartment. The bedroom will accommodate a queen size bed as well as other related furniture.

Subway lines J, Z, 6, F, M, B & D are steps away, as well as CitiBike on Forsyth and Broom St. Famous local restaurants and bars such as: Sammy's, Loreley, Peasant, Jadis, and Sorella are within walking distance. This location couldn't be more convenient.

Well maintained walk up building (built in 2012). There is an offsite super. Sorry no dishwasher in the unit, and no laundry in building. There is laundromat across the street.,Available February 1st! Tenants occupied unit, 24hrs advance notice is required for all showings.
An Amazing Floor Through one bedroom apartment (2 flights up) offers tons of light thanks to its 2 Private Outdoor spaces. This home features beautiful hardwood floors, recessed lighting, and Central Air. Enjoy a contemporary open kitchen equipped with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite counter top, along with a breakfast nook / office area. The South facing living room leads to your own Private Balcony overlooking the City skyline, and Roosevelt Park. There is an additional Private North facing Terrace on the other side of the apartment. The bedroom will accommodate a queen size bed as well as other related furniture.
Sorry no dishwasher in the unit, and no laundry in building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Delancey Street have any available units?
16 Delancey Street has a unit available for $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 Delancey Street have?
Some of 16 Delancey Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Delancey Street currently offering any rent specials?
16 Delancey Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Delancey Street pet-friendly?
No, 16 Delancey Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 16 Delancey Street offer parking?
No, 16 Delancey Street does not offer parking.
Does 16 Delancey Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Delancey Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Delancey Street have a pool?
No, 16 Delancey Street does not have a pool.
Does 16 Delancey Street have accessible units?
No, 16 Delancey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Delancey Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Delancey Street does not have units with dishwashers.
