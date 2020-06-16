16 Delancey Street

Amenities

Please note that the photos shown are from another unit in the building with the same exact layout. Apartment will be delivered unfurnished, freshly painted (white walls, no wall paper) and professionally cleaned.



Nestled between Nolita, Little Italy and Lower East side, this location couldn't be more convenient.



An Amazing Floor Through one bedroom apartment (2 flights up) offers tons of light thanks to its 2 Private Outdoor spaces. This home features beautiful hardwood floors, recessed lighting, and Central Air. Enjoy a contemporary open kitchen equipped with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite counter top, along with a breakfast nook / office area. The South facing living room leads to your own Private Balcony overlooking the City skyline, and Roosevelt Park. There is an additional Private North facing Terrace on the other side of the apartment. The bedroom will accommodate a queen size bed as well as other related furniture.



Subway lines J, Z, 6, F, M, B & D are steps away, as well as CitiBike on Forsyth and Broom St. Famous local restaurants and bars such as: Sammy's, Loreley, Peasant, Jadis, and Sorella are within walking distance. This location couldn't be more convenient.



Well maintained walk up building (built in 2012). There is an offsite super. Sorry no dishwasher in the unit, and no laundry in building. There is laundromat across the street.,Available February 1st! Tenants occupied unit, 24hrs advance notice is required for all showings.

Sorry no dishwasher in the unit, and no laundry in building.